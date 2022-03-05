Comerica Bank Has $4.71 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,099 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $91.89.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.07.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,643 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

