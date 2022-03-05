Comerica Bank Purchases 41,421 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,421 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

NYSE:WBS opened at $55.95 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

