Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 146,885 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,177 shares of company stock worth $7,235,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 155.33%. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

