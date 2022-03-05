Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVGI. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Shares of CVGI opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.96. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $282.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.37.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,726,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,730.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 420,166 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after buying an additional 384,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 262,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 296.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 229,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group (Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.