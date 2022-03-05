Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €8.30 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.33) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.78) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.31) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.46) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.70 ($8.66).

Shares of CBK opened at €5.95 ($6.69) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.85. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($10.69).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

