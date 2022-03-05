Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$13.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.67 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.45.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of CYH stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,571. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.