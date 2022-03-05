Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

CTBI stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $759.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.