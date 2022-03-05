Comparing First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) & KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of First Horizon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of First Horizon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

First Horizon has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon 30.85% 14.69% 1.33% KeyCorp 33.32% 15.93% 1.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Horizon and KeyCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon $3.25 billion 4.01 $999.00 million $1.74 13.62 KeyCorp $7.56 billion 2.85 $2.63 billion $2.63 8.83

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Horizon. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Horizon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Horizon and KeyCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon 0 7 0 0 2.00 KeyCorp 0 6 8 0 2.57

First Horizon currently has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential downside of 16.46%. KeyCorp has a consensus target price of $27.06, indicating a potential upside of 16.55%. Given KeyCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than First Horizon.

Dividends

First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Horizon pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Horizon has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and KeyCorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

KeyCorp beats First Horizon on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. The Regional Banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers. The Specialty Banking segment consists of lines of business that deliver product offerings and services with specialized industry knowledge. The Corporate segment focuses on corporate support functions such as risk management, audit, accounting, finance, executive office, and corporate communications. The company was founded by Frank S. Davis in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

