Compass, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Compass in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 81.00% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Shares of Compass stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Compass has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

In other Compass news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

