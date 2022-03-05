COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMPS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.89.

CMPS stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 3.42. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 1,812.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

