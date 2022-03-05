Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $415.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) will post sales of $415.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $409.78 million. Conn’s posted sales of $367.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,791,000 after purchasing an additional 710,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Conn’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 399,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after acquiring an additional 158,533 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

