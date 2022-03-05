Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 26.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 29.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONN opened at $18.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $557.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.51. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

