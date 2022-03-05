Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCSI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at 59.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 57.43. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of 34.81 and a 12-month high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

