Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCSI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at 59.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 57.43. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of 34.81 and a 12-month high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

