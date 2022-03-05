Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Trading Up 5% on Strong Earnings

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as 60.40 and last traded at 60.40. Approximately 1,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 73,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at 57.50.

The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCSI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of 57.43.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

