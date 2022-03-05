Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

CLR stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.52. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 111.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 137,432 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 76.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $3,862,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

