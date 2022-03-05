Contrasting Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) & Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinder Morgan has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kinetik and Kinder Morgan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% Kinder Morgan 10.74% 9.49% 4.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Kinder Morgan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kinder Morgan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinetik and Kinder Morgan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million 7.55 $99.22 million $5.13 14.54 Kinder Morgan $16.61 billion 2.57 $1.78 billion $0.78 24.15

Kinder Morgan has higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik. Kinetik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinder Morgan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kinetik and Kinder Morgan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kinder Morgan 3 6 2 0 1.91

Kinetik currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.49%. Kinder Morgan has a consensus price target of $18.18, suggesting a potential downside of 3.49%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Kinder Morgan.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Kinder Morgan pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kinder Morgan pays out 138.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Kinetik is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Kinder Morgan beats Kinetik on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinetik (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Product Pipelines and Kinder Morgan Canada. The company was founded by Richard D. Kinder and William V. Morgan in February 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

