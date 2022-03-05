Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,195 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of WFC opened at $48.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.34 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

