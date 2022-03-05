Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,436 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,164,000 after acquiring an additional 196,506 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Old Republic International by 126.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,856,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,058,000 after acquiring an additional 345,339 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,407,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,420 shares of company stock worth $60,433 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

