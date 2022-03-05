Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1,057.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 122.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 112,090 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 209.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $3,279,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $142.09. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.32.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

