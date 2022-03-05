Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $605,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $582.54 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $547.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $633.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $718.24. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

