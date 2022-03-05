Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,045 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $99.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.11. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,293 in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

