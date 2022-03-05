Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PerkinElmer by 25.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $176.43 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.81 and a 200-day moving average of $181.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.
About PerkinElmer (Get Rating)
PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.
