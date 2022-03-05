Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $565.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $560.00 to $565.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $544.96.

NASDAQ COST opened at $525.50 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $518.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

