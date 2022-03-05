Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.91. 20,151,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,052,705. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.35 and its 200-day moving average is $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

