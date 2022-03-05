Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 47,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 853,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,616,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,235. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.68. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $240.46 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

