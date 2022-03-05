Cottage Street Advisors LLC Invests $395,000 in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16,904.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 479,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after acquiring an additional 476,707 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,677,000 after acquiring an additional 310,180 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,594,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 392,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 197,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after buying an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. 379,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,095. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $50.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32.

