Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.4% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,838.3% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 184,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,569,000 after acquiring an additional 175,375 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 202,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,625,000 after acquiring an additional 55,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.96 on Friday, hitting $337.30. The stock had a trading volume of 77,009,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,058,602. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

