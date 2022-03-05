Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,262,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

SONY traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $98.47. The company had a trading volume of 553,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.76. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average is $114.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.