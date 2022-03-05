Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,686 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,713,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,911,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,003,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $256.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.82 and a 200 day moving average of $161.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

