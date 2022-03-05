Cottage Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 100,609,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,373,727. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.56. The stock has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.