Cottage Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,360,000 after purchasing an additional 297,047 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,955,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,215,000 after purchasing an additional 372,174 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,182,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,068. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

