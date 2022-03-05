Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €89.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.00 ($75.28).

1COV opened at €42.45 ($47.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.31. Covestro has a twelve month low of €42.10 ($47.30) and a twelve month high of €61.92 ($69.57). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

