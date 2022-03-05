CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. CRA International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 32,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,190. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average is $94.03. CRA International has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock has a market cap of $665.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Get CRA International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CRA International by 439.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CRA International by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.