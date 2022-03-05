Craig Hallum Lowers eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $15.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EHTH. Truist Financial downgraded shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of eHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $305.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.13. eHealth has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $78.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 233,451 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

