Craig Hallum Lowers eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $15.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EHTH. Truist Financial downgraded shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of eHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.
Shares of eHealth stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $305.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.13. eHealth has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $78.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 233,451 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About eHealth (Get Rating)
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.