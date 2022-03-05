Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of CPG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.48. 8,307,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,784,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,090,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 284,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 240,609 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 401,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 147,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 336,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 97,784 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

