Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 5,103 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,975% compared to the average daily volume of 84 call options.

CRESY opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

