Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as low as $29.28 and last traded at $29.67, with a volume of 326261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRTO. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Criteo by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 329,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 242,454 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Criteo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,065,000 after purchasing an additional 197,745 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 433,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

