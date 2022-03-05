Critical Comparison: Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) versus Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A Semler Scientific 39.41% 56.71% 49.02%

36.6% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tivic Health Systems and Semler Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 0 3 0 3.00

Semler Scientific has a consensus target price of $142.33, suggesting a potential upside of 201.55%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Semler Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 14.97 -$3.64 million N/A N/A Semler Scientific $38.60 million 8.26 $14.01 million $2.60 18.15

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Tivic Health Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Semler Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests. The company was founded by Herbert J. Semler and Shirley L. Semler on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

