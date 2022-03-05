Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 178.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CROX. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.04. Crocs has a 52-week low of $70.34 and a 52-week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,021. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Crocs by 34.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 292,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 122,731 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Crocs by 8.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

