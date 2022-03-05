Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Earns “Buy” Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRON. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$6.98 to C$4.08 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.08.

TSE CRON opened at C$4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.15. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$3.95 and a 1 year high of C$13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 19.86 and a quick ratio of 18.99.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

