Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.59) to GBX 3,200 ($42.94) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $187.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $161.20 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

