Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 220.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $130.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.36 and its 200 day moving average is $152.70.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

