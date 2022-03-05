Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $2.84 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 5,914.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ferguson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FERG stock opened at $145.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.44. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ferguson from £155 ($207.97) to £140 ($187.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,789.67.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

