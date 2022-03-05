Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,927 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ING Groep by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ING. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.02) to €10.90 ($12.25) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.85) to €14.50 ($16.29) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.40 ($17.30) to €15.60 ($17.53) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of ING opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

