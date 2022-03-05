Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,370 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 150.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.