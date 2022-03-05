Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,867,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $535.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

