Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 428.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.91.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

