Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management cut its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for 1.4% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 162.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 467,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 27.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,026,000 after purchasing an additional 408,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE:CCI traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.08. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.