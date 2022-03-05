Crust (CRU) Market Cap Reaches $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007594 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00088139 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.40 or 0.00297591 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000575 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

