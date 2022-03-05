CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

LAW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.23.

NYSE:LAW opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. CS Disco has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $69.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. CS Disco’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,499,000 after buying an additional 2,517,885 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,266,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

